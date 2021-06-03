UP college application results out on July 15

The UP Oblation is lit up at the start of the Pag-iilaw 2020 on November 27, 2020 in UP DIliman as the university ushers in the Christmas season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) said Thursday it would release the college application results for Academic Year 2021 to 2022 on July 15.

The country's premier state university said applicants can view the results on the application portal.

"Qualified applicants must confirm their slot through the portal on or before 30 July 2021," it said.

This year, UP cancelled the conduct of the UPCAT, one the toughest college entrance exams taken by hundreds of thousands of applicants annually.

The university instead evaluated applicants based on high school records.

RELATED VIDEO: