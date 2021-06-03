Senate to probe rotational brownouts in Luzon

Meralco linemen coming from Manila work on electrical lines as they help in restoring power in Catanduanes province, days after multiple typhoons devastated the province, November 13, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senate Energy Committee Chairman Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into rotating power outages that hit Luzon this week amid high demand and low supply.

In a statement on Thursday, Gatchalian said he filed Senate Resolution No. 740, where he also stressed the role of the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure adequate and affordable supply of electricity in the country.

"This is a critical situation and I would like to request the Department of Energy to get all hands on deck especially in the next coming days because from the forecast that I am seeing, there will be problem of load dropping in the next eight days," Gatchalian said.

The lawmaker said DOE officials should be held accountable over their failure to address power supply shortages since 2016.

He noted that the DOE even "gave assurances" in an April 28 Senate hearing "that there is no high risk of supply shortage during the summer season, yet some areas in Luzon experienced rotational brownouts on May 31 and June due to red alerts."

Gatchalian said 339,000 households from 90 barangays in 16 local government units lost power on Tuesday.

Two vaccination centers in Gatchalian's hometown Valenzuela also experienced power interruption, he said.

Parts of Luzon experienced power outages earlier this week due to a shortage in power supply.

The DOE earlier said it was "exploring" charges, including economic sabotage, over the brownouts.

