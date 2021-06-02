Putin promises Duterte he'll send more Russian vaccines

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for posterity prior to the start of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club at the Polyana 1389 Hotel in Sochi on October 3, 2019. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to send more COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, in a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said Wednesday.

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of bilateral relations, the Russian leader expressed Moscow's "readiness" to help Manila in various sectors, including access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"President Putin said that Russia will increase the volume of deliveries of Sputnik V vaccines to the Philippines," Malacañang said.

Duterte thanked Putin for making Russian vaccines available to the Philippines.

The vaccine developed by Gamaleya Institute is the second government-procured jab that has been delivered to the country after Sinovac’s CoronaVac. The Philippines has procured at least 80,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.

Putin also said he wants to enhance Russia's relations with the Philippines through engagement in trade and investments, energy, infrastructure development, defense, and

military-technical cooperation.

"Russia is also ready to import more Philippine agricultural products, support transportation infrastructure projects, help build the country’s renewable energy facilities, and supply military equipment," Malacañang said.

Duterte said the Philippines will “sustain the current upward

trajectory” of its ties with Russia.

“The Philippines and Russia have indeed a lot to celebrate. Our cooperation continues to strengthen and gain new momentum,” he said.

Manila is looking forward to cooperation with Moscow in modernizing the Philippines' defense assets, Duterte said, citing the outcome from the procurement of 16 heavy-lift helicopters from Russia.

He also said Philippine companies are ready to export more products to Russia. Duterte also conveyed his appreciation for its hospitality to over 10,000 Filipinos staying there.

According to Malacañang, more than 30 deals or agreements have been signed and established between the two countries in the past five years.

RELATED VIDEO