Phivolcs warns of lahar flow as Dante crosses Philippine landmass

A view of the Taal Volcano from Agoncillo, Batangas on July 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The public is warned of lahar, muddy streamflows or muddy run-off in rivers and drainage areas surrounding Taal Volcano and Mt Pinatubo brought by tropical storm Dante's heavy rains, Phivolcs said Thursday.

The agency had issued the warning Wednesday morning as Dante was forecast to hit Zambales and Batangas, Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum said.

"Kung sakaling sobra-sobra ang ulan kailangan paghandaan in the long-term baka magkaroon ng mas maraming lahar at umapaw sa ilog," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If the rainfall is too much, we need to prepare for it in the long-term as lahar could accumulate and overflow into the river.)

"Mas mabilis po maanod yan pag tuloy-tuloy po ang bagyong dumadaan sa'tin."

(It will drift much easier if storms keep coming.)

Pyroclastic flow deposits of the 1991 eruption remain on the watershed near Pinatubo while thin remnant ash can be remobilized in streams and roads on the slopes west of Taal Lake, Solidum said.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Dante was last spotted over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz town, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is forecast to continue moving north-northwestward over the coastal waters of Zambales and Pangasinan and emerge over the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance is likely to be downgraded into a tropical depression in the next 12 hours, PAGASA added.