Marikina expands vaccinations to cover A4 category as supply dwindles

Marikina City's mega-vaccination center is expanded to handle 6,000 jabs per day in preparation for the A4 category, which includes essential workers. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— A basketball court inside the Marikina Sports Complex was added as a venue for vaccinations in the city in preparation for the inoculation of economic frontliners.

With the expansion, the city could vaccinate up to 6,000 individuals per day against COVID-19, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro said.

But the remaining 3,000 doses of Sinovac is expected to be used up by Thursday while 600 remaining doses of Sputnik V will be used on Friday.

“Ang hamon ngayon ay 'yung supply ng bakuna sapagkat bukas araw ng Biyernes ay mauubos na ang ginagamit na bakuna sa Marikina, panghuling 600 doses na lamang ng Gamaleya ang magagamit natin,” Teodoro said.

(The challenge we have right now is vaccine supply, since we are expecting the supply for Marikina to be used up come Friday. We could only use the last 600 doses of Gamaleya vaccines.)

The city has so far inoculated around 63,000 individuals with 70,000 more, including economic frontliners, on the waitlist.

Among the economic frontliners or workers belonging to the A5 category are market people and public utility drivers.

Teodoro has been pushing for the inclusion of economic frontliners in the priority list as they are also at risk of contracting the virus.

“Ang target natin ay hindi lamang maproteksyonan ang mga nagtitinda sa palengke laban sa COVID, kundi higit sa lahat maproteksyonan ang mga namamalengke rito, higit na maraming taong namamalengke upang sa ganun kung merong proteksyon sa COVID ang mga nagtitinda, 'yung proteksyon na ito ay ma-extend sa mga namamalengke,” Teodoro said.

(We are aiming to protect not only the market vendors from COVID-19 but also their customers. There are a lot of people who go to the market so if the vendors have the necessary protection, this will extend to their customers as well.)

According to data, 5,382,172 people have been vaccinated as of June 2. Around 4,088,422 have been inoculated with the first dose while 1,293,750 are considered "fully vaccinated" or have been vaccinated with the second dose.