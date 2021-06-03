Filipinos can still get 2nd dose of COVID-19 jab even after missing up to 2 weeks

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Filipinos may still get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine even after missing their schedule by one or two weeks, an epidemiology and data analytics expert working with government said Thursday.

Some 1 out of 2.1 million vaccinees missed their second dose after being expected to receive the shot after 8 weeks, according to Dr. John Wong, founder of health research institution EpiMetrics Inc.

"Okay lang naman basta ang importante bumalik sila para sa second dose. Without the second dose kulang ang protection nila. Kahit na you miss by 1 week or 2 weeks, basta bumalik ka," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's okay, what's important is they return for the second dose. Without the second dose their protection against the virus is not enough. It's okay even if you miss by 1 week or 2 weeks, as long as you return.)

Individuals missed their second dose appointment likely due to fear of side effects, conflict of schedule, or lack of supply, he added.

Government aims to inoculate 500,000 Filipinos daily in Metro manila and 8 other key economic hubs to achieve "population protection" by November 27, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

Some 1.2 million Filipinos are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 while government has administered more than 5.18 million jabs.