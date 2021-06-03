Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu on heroes of PGH fire

President Rodrigo Duterte has his photo taken with the Order of Lapu-Lapu awardees following a ceremony at the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on June 2, 2021. King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday conferred the order of Lapu-Lapu to staff members of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) who were among the first to evacuate patients and newborn babies from a fire at the facility that also treats COVID-19 sufferers.

The 5-hour blaze at government-run PGH in the wee hours of May 16 forced the transfer of dozens of patients to nearby hospitals and left at least P50 million in damage, its director earlier said.

The PGH personnel who received the Order of Lapu-Lapu from Duterte at Malacañang include the following.

Surgeon Dr. Rodney Dofitas

Residents Dr. Alexandra P. Lee and Dr. Earle Ceo Abrenica

Nurses Esmeralda Ninto, Jomar Mallari, Kathrina Bianca Macababbad, Phoebe Rose Malabanan, Nurses Quintin Bagay, Jr.

Safety officers Joel Santiago and Ramil Ranoa

The Order of Lapu-Lapu is given to persons in government or private sector who have rendered extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of the President’s campaign or advocacy.

No casualties were reported in the fire at PGH in Manila.

Hospital staff said the fire started in an operating room supply area soon after midnight.

The hospital has more than 1,300 beds and treats 600,000 patients a year, it says on its website.

With more than 1.2 million infections and deaths in excess of 21,000, the Philippines ranks second in Southeast Asia in terms of COVID-19 cases.

– With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters

