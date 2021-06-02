Dante slightly accelerates, as it moves over Zambales coast

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA (UPDATE)—Tropical Storm Dante slightly accelerated as it moved over the coast of Zambales, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 8 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Dante's center was last spotted 145 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It accelerated slightly, now moving northwestward at 35 kph from 25 kph.

Gale-force winds are extending outward up to 50 km from the center of the Philippines' fourth storm this year, the weather agency said.

Dante will continue moving north northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning north northeastward this afternoon or evening and northeastward tomorrow morning, PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance is likely to be downgraded into a tropical depression in the next 12 hours and weaken into a low pressure area on Saturday, PAGASA added.

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

western portion of Pangasinan (Dasol, Mabini, Burgos, City of Alaminos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1:

central portion of Pangasinan (Bugallon, Lingayen, Binmaley,

Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Labrador, Infanta, San Fabian, Sual)

northwestern portion of Tarlac (San Clemente)

northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Masinloc, Palauig, Candelaria, Iba)

PAGASA said Dante will bring moderate to heavy rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island Thursday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of mainland

Palawan including Cuyo Islands.

