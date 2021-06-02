Dante maintains strength, as storm moves over Bataan coast

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA—Tropical Storm Dante maintained its strength as it moved over the waters near the Bataan peninsula, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Dante's center was last spotted over the coastal waters of Morong town, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph.

Gale-force winds are extending outward up to 50 km from the center of the Philippines' fourth storm this year, the weather agency said.

Dante will continue moving north northwestward and may make landfall or pass near the vicinity of the southern portion of Zambales, PAGASA added.

It is also still expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea off the western coast of Pangasinan on Thursday before passing over the Luzon Strait near Taiwan's southern coast.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance will maintain its strength within the next 12 hours, but it may weaken into a tropical depression if it moves through more rugged terrain, such as the Zambales mountain range.

"Nevertheless, Dante is forecast to eventually weaken into a tropical depression by (Thursday night) and into a remnant low by Saturday," the weather bureau said.

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

-Lubang Islands

-the western portion of Batangas (Calatagan, Balayan, Nasugbu, Tuy, Lian)

-the western portion of Cavite (Tanza, Trece Martires City, Indang, Alfonso, Mendez, Naic, Maragondon, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Ternate, Magallanes, Noveleta, City of General Trias, Rosario, Cavite City)

-the western portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, Calumpit)

-the western portion of Pampanga (Mabalacat City, Angeles City, Bacolor, Porac, Minalin, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, Guagua, Lubao, Floridablanca, Santa Rita)

-the western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, San Clemente)

-Zambales

-Bataan

-the western portion of Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Aguilar, Labrador, Bugallon, Lingayen, Bolinao, Anda, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Infanta)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1:

-the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco)

-the northern portion of mainland Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog

- the central portion of Batangas (Santo Tomas, Batangas City, San Jose, Lipa City, Ibaan, San Pascual, Bauan, Mabini, Tingloy, San Luis, Alitagtag, Cuenca, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, City of Tanauan, Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Santa Teresita, Taal, Lemery, Calaca)

-the rest of Cavite, the western portion of Laguna (Los Baños, Bay, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro)

-the western portion of Rizal (San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Morong, Teresa, Cardona, Binangonan, Angono, Taytay, Cainta, Baras)

-Metro Manila

-the central portion of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, City of San Jose del Monte, Baliuag, Pulilan, City of Malolos, Plaridel, Bustos, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Bulacan, Obando)

-the rest of Pampanga

-the rest of Tarlac

-the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao)

-the central portion of Pangasinan (San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Sison, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Villasis, Santo Tomas, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Malasiqui, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, San Carlos City, Basista, Urbiztondo, Binalonan, Rosales)

- La Union

PAGASA said Dante will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Lubang Island, Bataan and Zambales, while moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, mainland Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, Marinduque, and the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the rest of northern and central Palawan including Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands.

