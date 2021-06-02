Dante barrels toward Bataan-Zambales vicinity; expected to weaken Thursday

From PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical storm Dante is heading towards the Bataan Peninsula and southern Zambales area after crossing the southwestern area of Batangas, where it twice made landfall earlier.

State weather bureau PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. weather bulletin on Wednesday that Dante was last spotted over the coastal waters of Nasugbu town, Batangas earlier packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with 90 kph gusts, while moving northwestward at 15 kph.

Gale-force winds are extending outward up to 50 km from the center of the Philippines' fourth storm this year, the weather agency said.

Dante is still expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea off the western coast of Pangasinan on Thursday morning before passing over the Luzon Strait near Taiwan's southern coast.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance will maintain its strength within the next 12 hours, but it may weaken into a tropical depression if it moves through more rugged terrain, such as the Zambales mountain range.

"Nevertheless, Dante is forecast to eventually weaken into a tropical depression by tomorrow evening and into a remnant low by Saturday," the weather bureau said.

Tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) have been lifted in some areas but they still remain in the following places:

TCWS No. 2:

Extreme northern portion Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera)

Extreme northern portion Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Lubang Islands, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan

Southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy)

Western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)

Zambales

Western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, San Clemente)

Western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)

TCWS No. 1:

the rest of the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pola, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, City of Calapan, San Teodoro)

the rest of the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz)

the western portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Sampaloc)

Laguna

Metro Manila

Rizal

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Pampanga

the rest of Tarlac

the western portion of Nueva Ecija (Science City of Muñoz, Lupao, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Guimba, Nampicuan, Quezon, Licab, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Cabiao, San Isidro, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Peñaranda)

the rest of Pangasinan

the southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan, Tublay)

La Union

On Wednesday night through Thursday night, Dante is expected to bring moderate to heavy, with at times, intense rains over the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced in the Cordilleras, Metro Manila, Calamian Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, and rest of Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA again warned of flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides in affected areas. It also cautioned marines of rough to very rough seas, with waves of 2.5 m to 4.0 m off the coasts where TCWS No.2 is in effect.

"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor," it said.

Moderate to rough seas are also likely to be experienced over seaboards of some areas under TCWS No.1, Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Quezon province including Polillo Islands, the Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Dante has so far left 3 people dead, and nearly P15 million worth of damage in agriculture after lashing Mindanao and parts of Visayas, relevant agencies said.

