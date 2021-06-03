Cop who shot woman in QC also charged with grave misconduct

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The police officer who was filmed shooting dead his neighbor in Quezon City has been charged with grave misconduct, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Thursday.

Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan opted not to file a counter-affidavit, expediting the pre-charge investigation for his case, said Eleazar.

"Formally, he was charged already for grave misconduct," he told ANC's Headstart.

The investigation of the administrative case may take 3 weeks to a month, according to Atty. Alfegar Triambulo, inspector general of the PNP Internal Affairs Service, Eleazar said.

Zinampan is not yet officially dismissed from the police force because due process must be observed to ensure that it will not be reversed due to lapses, he added.

Murder charges were also filed against Zinampan over the killing of his neighbor, 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez.

Zinampan, who is assigned at the Police Security Protection Group, was caught on video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her. He was supposedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The case caused criticism of alleged police brutality and impunity on social media, as it happened just months after another policeman, Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, shot pointblank his unarmed female neighbor and her son in Tarlac province in broad daylight.