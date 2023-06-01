Residents oppose proposed parking scheme in Tondo street

MANILA — Residents of Concha Street in Tondo are opposing the proposed implementation of a parking management scheme along the street.

The parking scheme is one of the solutions proposed to deal with the traffic problem along the street, according to Egar Tria, chairman of Barangay 69, Zone 7, District 1.

"Kung Monday, Wednesday, Friday dito sa kabilang side. Pag dating ng Tuesday, dito naman sa kabilang side," said Tria.

"Ang problema kasi dito sala-salabat na eh... Lahat na nagsasalubong na eh kaya problema talaga namin dito ay 'yung traffic talaga," he added.

However, some residents, including Miguel Montero and Rey Perez, disagree with the proposal.

Montero, who lives across a restaurant, is concerned that the proposed parking scheme could negatively affect the business.

"Hindi ko po alam kung papayag eh... Baka po magalit tindahan po kasi yan," he said.

Meanwhile, Perez believes that the street is too small to accommodate all vehicles that would park there.

"Di ko alam saan sila magpa-parking dito kasi ang liliit dito eh... Mas maganda 'yung ganyan na sasakyan ipa-park lang sa iba," Perez said.

Despite their concerns, Tria believes that the new parking scheme and other initiatives taken by the barangays, including the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed with the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau and Raxabago Police Station, will help ease the traffic problem that plagues the area.

The MOA includes making Concha Street a one-way street from the border of Sande Street northward to Quezon Street.