Good for 3 years? Solon seeks longer LTO registration validity

MANILA — A congressman has proposed extending the validity of motor vehicle registration, including that of motorcycles.

Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan has filed House Bill 8438 or the proposed “Extended Motor Vehicle Registration Act” which amends parts of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code Act.

Under the bill, the validity of the certificate of registration is 5 years for brand-new motor vehicles and 3 years for brand-new motorcycles.

Motor vehicles aged 5 to 7 years have a renewal validity of 3 years, while those aged 8 to 9 years would have a validity of 2 years, and those aged 10 years and above will have a 1-year renewal validity.

Motorcycles aged 3 to 7 years have a renewal validity of 2 years while those aged 8 years and above are valid for 1 year only.

“Extending the validity of motor vehicle registrations will help lessen financial and psychological distress to our motor vehicle owners and drivers,” Suan said in his explanatory note.

Suan noted that aside from savings from fees, it will also spare owners from the administrative burden of annual renewals which tend to be stressful and time-consuming.

HB 8438 is pending before the House Committee on Transportation.