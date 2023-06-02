The Department of Health office in Manila on April 21, 2014. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health has commended the ratification of the bicameral conference report on the measure creating regional specialty centers in the country, which would be under its control and supervision.

"The DOH extends its gratitude to the Senate and House of Representatives for their support in the establishment of specialty centers in various regions in the country," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

"This Act is a significant milestone in moving forward the UHC (Universal Health Care) Law and further protecting and promoting the Filipino's right to health and instilling health consciousness," she added.

With the establishment of 231 new specialty centers across the regions, the DOH said it would provide accessible and affordable specialized health services for more communities across the country.

Upon the enactment of this bill, the DOH will establish at least 1 specialty center in every region within 5 years based on the area’s top burden of disease and special needs.

The DOH assured the public that the specialty hospitals would adhere to set guidelines on health facilities, and that these facilities would provide quality health services by employing trained expert personnel and medical specialists, as well as appropriate equipment.

According to the DOH's timeline, the establishment of specialty centers in Luzon will take place in hospitals such as Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, Batangas Medical Center, and Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Moreover, the Visayas region will witness the creation of specialty centers in hospitals such as Western Visayas Medical Center, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Eastern Visayas Medical Center, and other DOH hospitals in the region.

In Mindanao, specialty centers will be established at Zamboanga City Medical Center, Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Caraga Regional Hospital, and other DOH hospitals in the region.

RELATED VIDEO