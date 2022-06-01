MANILA – Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri refused to comment on the the estate tax liability of president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s family, saying there is no need to talk about this "election issue".

Zubiri made the comment after critics said lawmakers should just ask the Marcos family to settle their P203-billion estate tax liability, on top of other issues on ill-gotten wealth, if they really want to curb corruption in the country.

"No comment na lang ako diyan, moving on na tayo. Election issue 'yan eh, tapos na ang eleksyon," he told Teleradyo Wednesday night.

(I have no comment on that, let us move on. That is an election issue, the election is over.)

Zubiri earlier said Marcos Jr. sought the help of Congress to stop corruption in government by crafting laws that would plug "leakages" in revenue-generating agencies, such as the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Marcos last week said his administration would go after the "endemic" corruption in government, noting that the Philippine economy would "simply not succeed" if the customs bureau and BIR fail to collect tariffs and taxes efficiently.

The BIR earlier said that the Marcos family, which has been accused of amassing ill-gotten wealth during the late dictator's incumbency, has yet to pay some P203 billion in estate taxes.

