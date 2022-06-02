Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA (UPDATED) —Overseas worker advocate Susan "Toots" Ople, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s choice to lead the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), will meet with members of the transition committee in the coming days, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) administrator Bernard Olalia said Thursday.

"Inaasahan po namin sa mga susunod na araw kung di ako nagkakamali bukas makikipagpulong po si [incoming] Secretary Toots sa members ng transition committee," Olalia said at a Laging Handa briefing.

(We expect in the next few days if I'm not mistaken Secretary Toots will meet with members of the transition committee.)

He also said that Ople had met with Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III wherein they exchanged information for the transition period.

As for the POEA, Olalia said that they already shared with Ople their efforts for the DMW.

"Kami sa POEA nakapag-usap na sa incoming secretary at naibahagi ang kasalukuyang ginagawa para sa DMW at 'yung mga susunod pa na hakbang para po maging fully operational itong DMW during the transition period," he said.

(We at the POEA have talked to the incoming secretary and shared our current tasks for the DMW and the next steps for the DMW to be fully operational during the transition period.)

Meanwhile, the transition committee for the DMW is now working on the staffing pattern for the agency, Olalia said.

“Binubuo na po namin [ang] lahat ng organizational structure, iyong mga opisina na ating bubuuin lalong-lalo na po iyong mga tinatawag nating regional offices. Hindi lamang sa central office dito sa Ortigas magkakaroon ng opisina para sa DMW kung hindi [pati na rin] sa ating mga regional and provincial offices,” he said.

(We are creating all organizational structures, including offices, especially the regional offices. The DMW will have regional and provincial offices, aside from its central office in Ortigas.)

Last month, Ople confirmed that she had accepted the offer of Marcos Jr. to head the DMW.

Ople earlier said that her fight against cancer was a factor in accepting Marcos Jr.'s offer.

Ople and other appointees of Marcos Jr. will have to go through the Commission on Appointments before they can formally assume office.

—with a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News