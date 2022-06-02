MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has sued the captain and three other officers of a cargo vessel that collided with a fishing boat in the waters off Palawan late last month, its spokesperson said Thursday.

Lawyers of the PCG have filed reckless imprudence resulting to homicide against the officers of MV Happy Hiro before the Office of the Prosecutor in Antique, PCG spokesman Armand Balilo said at the Laging Handa briefing.

"Nag-file na po tayo ng kaso against dito sa mga kapitan ng barko tsaka 3 officer na kasama niya, base po doon sa mga eyewitness accounts tsaka po doon sa physical evidence na ating na-gather sa insidente," Balilo said.

(We have filed a case against the vessel captain and 3 officers based on the eyewitness accounts and physical evidence we gathered from the incident.)

He also said that the PCG had shifted their search for the missing 7 fishermen to retrieval operations as they already covered 500 square miles of the sea where their boat sank.

Divers of the PCG found dents and scratches on the vessel that proved that a collision indeed happened, according to Balilo.

The PCG said on Saturday that the Filipino fishing vessel FB JOT-18 collided with MV Happy Hiro, a cargo sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, off the waters of Maracanao Island in Agutaya town in Palawan.

A transiting fishing boat provided immediate rescue assistance to 13 out of 20 crew members.

The majority of the distressed fishermen of FB JOT-18 are residents of Bantayan Island, Cebu.