Palace respects CA's authority over 5 bypassed Duterte appointees

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the 54th Cabinet meeting at the Malacañan Palace on May 30, 2022. Alberto Alcain, Presidential Photo



MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday said it respects the authority of the Commission on Appointments (CA) after 5 appointees of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte failed to secure its nod.

"We recognize the power vested by the Constitution in the Commission on Appointments and further respect its authority to confirm appointments made by the President," Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the lack of a quorum prompted CA members to adjourn their hearing without deliberating on the qualifications of 5 appointees of Duterte in the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Civil Service Commission (CSC), and the Commission on Audit (COA).

The ad-interim officials whose terms were effectively terminated included Comelec chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan, poll commissioners George Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca Neri, CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles, and COA chairperson Rizalina Justol.

The CA's move paves the way for President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to choose his own appointees for the said commissions.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who is vying to be the 19th Congress' Senate President, had argued that Marcos Jr. should be allowed to appoint his own set of officials.



