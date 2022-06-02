MANILA — Aprubado ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang rekomendasyong i-relieve muna sa kaniyang puwesto si National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Cybercrime Division chief Vic Lorenzo dahil sa isang internal investigation.

Ayon sa kalihim ngayong Huwebes, may rekomendasyon si NBI OIC Director Eric Distor na ma-relieve si Lorenzo.

Sabi ni Guevarra, wala pa naman siyang pormal na utos para i-relieve sa puwesto si Lorenzo pero mangyayari aniya ito habang gumugulong ang internal investigation sa NBI.

"Not yet, but I have informed OIC chief Distor about my approval of his recommendation for the relief of the NBI personnel concerned," ani Guevarra sa isang text message.

Sabi ng kalihim, kasama sa mga sisilipin ng Internal Affairs Service ng NBI ang mga alegasyon ng iregularidad sa naging trabaho ni Lorenzo.

"In general, it was about the service of a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data in a certain establishment in Manila last May 31 where some alleged irregularities were observed," aniya.

"No further details could be given at this time, as the matter is being investigated by the internal affairs division of the NBI. We just want to make sure that similar operations in the future will be conducted in a most professional way," dagdag niya.



