'New album, new era': The 1975 teases 2022 comeback

British rock band The 1975 on Wednesday announced that they are set to return with a new album.

In an Instagram post, the band posted their first photo as a group signaling their return since 2020.

"Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975," the band said in the caption.

It will be the band's follow-up to their fourth studio album "Notes on a Conditional Form" which was released back in May 2020.

The band last performed in the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena last September 11, 2019.

They first had a concert in Manila in 2015, and was also part of the "In the Mix" music festival in 2016.

The 1975 is known for hits like “Chocolate,” “Girls,” and “Sex” to name a few.

