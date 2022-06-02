JV Ejercito wants PhilHealth rate hike suspended

The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senator-elect JV Ejercito, principal sponsor of the Universal Healthcare Law, is urging the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation to suspend its premium hike due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Ejercito said the plan to increase the premium rate to 4% should have been deferred next year while interest on missed PhilHealth contributions should be waived.

"Any increase at this time would be insensitive to the plight of our fellow Filipinos. Our countrymen, who though have somewhat recovered from the pandemic physically are still struggling to recuperate and stabilize their economic well-being," he said.

"Premium hikes should only be implemented once the country finally recovers. Likewise, interest on missed PhilHealth contributions should also be waived for self-earning individuals, professional practitioners and OFWs," he added.

PhilHealth earlier said it would proceed with its contribution hike in June, which will raise the collection rate to 4 percent from the current 3 percent of a member's monthly salary.

The Universal Healthcare Act mandates a 0.5 percent increase in PhilHealth contributions every year until it reaches the 5 percent limit in 2025.

The 4-percent premium rate means that for those earning P10,000 and below, a P400 monthly premium would be collected.

The premium ranges from P400 to P3,200 for those with a monthly basic salary of P10,000.01 to P79,999.99. It is a flat P3,200 for those who earn P80,000 and above.

Employers shoulder half of the PhilHealth contribution. But the premium contributions of domestic workers are shouldered solely by their employer, under the Kasambahay Law.

In his statement, Ejercito said the health department should request appropriate supplemental funding to sufficiently cover the amount that should have been collected due to the proposal to defer the increase in PhilHealth premium.

"There is still uncertainty for many Filipinos, particularly our workers, here and abroad. We are still in a health crisis and therefore we have to adapt to the situation," he said.