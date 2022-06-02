Doctors at a hospital in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province, examine a patient infected with the tick-borne virus Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic illness (CCHF), on May 25, 2022, during the country's worst detected outbreak of the illness. The CCHF virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, with a victim suffering from severe bleeding, both internally as well as externally and especially from the nose. It causes death in as many as two-fifths of cases, according to medics. Asaad Niazi/AFP



MANILA - There is "little to no risk" that the Philippines will be hit with cases of a fever that causes people to bleed to death, an outbreak of which was recently detected in Iraq, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The illness known as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is endemic in Africa, Balkan states, the Middle East, and some northern Asian countries, the DOH said, citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The DOH sees little to no risk of the virus entering Philippine borders," the agency said in a statement.



The CCHF is transmitted through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, tissue, and fluids, according to the health department. It is "most prevalent in people who work in the livestock, agriculture, veterinarian, and slaughter industry," said the agency.

Common symptoms include fever, muscle ache, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes, sensitivity to light, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and sore throat, among others, the DOH added.

"Treatment of symptoms with general supportive care has been shown to be the main approach to manage such cases. In addition, the antiviral drug 'ribavirin' has been used to treat the virus," it said.

This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, according to the WHO.

The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding both internally and externally and especially from the nose. It causes death in as many as two-fifths of cases, according to medics in Iraq.

The virus' fatality rate is between 10 and 40 percent, according to the WHO. Its representative in Iraq, Ahmed Zouiten, said there were several "hypotheses" for the country's outbreak, including the spread of ticks in the absence of livestock spraying campaigns during COVID in 2020 and 2021.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse