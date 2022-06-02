Students exit from the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on March 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) will launch on Friday a roadmap aimed at improving the delivery and quality of basic education in the coming years.

In a statement issued Thursday, the department said it would launch the Basic Education Development Plan 2030 (BEDP 2030), described as the first "long-term plan" for basic education that covers both formal and non-formal education.

The DepEd said the BEDP 2030 would also address the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, plug remaining access gaps, and improve education quality.

"BEDP is part of the administration’s efforts to ensure that the call for improving the access and quality of basic education will continue as these are the challenges that were identified by various researches," said Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

"BEDP 2030 was anchored on the Sulong Edukalidad framework to harmonize the strategies within DepEd," she added.

In 2019, the DepEd launched the "Sulong Edukalidad" campaign, pivoting its policy toward improving the quality of education from raising enrollment figures.

The launch will be live-streamed on the DepEd's official Facebook page from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Briones' term as DepEd secretary is set to end on June 30, after which she will be replaced by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

RELATED VIDEO