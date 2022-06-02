After failed Senate comeback, Trillanes to continue teaching

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV posts bail over a charge for conspiracy to commit sedition at the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court on February 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - After failing to return to the Senate, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said he will continue his teaching career.

"Babalik po ako sa pagtuturo, ngayong July. Ganoon naman po, since 2019, I've been in the private sector, so basically wala pong nangyari, itutuloy lang po natin ang ating ginagawa," Trillanes told Teleradyo Thursday.

(I will go back to teaching this July. That was how it has been since 2019, I've been in the private sector, basically nothing changed, I will just continue what I was doing.)

He also said he has rested after the campaign and is now ready to go back to work.

"Nakapagpahinga tayo after ng campaign kasi talaga namang nakakapagod 'yung three months na campaigning. So nakapagpahinga na tayo and we're back to work," Trillanes said.

(I was able to rest after the campaign because the three months of campaigning was really tiring. So I have rested and we're back to work.)

Trillanes said he is teaching courses on public policy, bureaucracy and public governance. He is a lecturer at the National College of Public Administration and Governance (NCPAG) at University of the Philippines (UP) and in the Ateneo de Manila University.

Trillanes failed to secure a slot in the Senate's "Magic 12" after placing 21st with over 8.5 million votes.

He joined the academe in 2019 after his term in the Senate ended.

The 50-year-old Trillanes has sparred numerous times with Duterte, accusing the President of hiding ill-gotten wealth and backing several complaints to the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking the President's indictment for crimes against humanity.

Duterte denies wrongdoing and has repeatedly said he would resign if the allegations were proven.

In 2018, he scrapped the amnesty for Trillanes' involvement in a failed 2003 coup and a mutiny 4 years later, both aimed at overthrowing then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, a Duterte ally.

Trillanes graduated cum laude from the Philippine Military Academy and was a Navy officer.

