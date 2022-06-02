200 tuberculosis cases recorded in South Cotabato

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – About 200 cases of tuberculosis have been recorded by health officials in the province of South Cotabato, a local official said Thursday.

John Codilla of the province’s integrated health office said these cases were detected after they conducted active case finding in the area.

“Ang direction kasi ng Department of Health is hanapin lahat yung ating mga pasyenteng nagkaroon po ng tuberculosis,” he said.

“So sa first quarter po yan. Yung 200 po na nai-declare or nai-report po natin nung, ngayong buwan lang po yan, ay gawa po ng ating active case finding o pagbibigay po ng mga libreng x-ray doon sa ating mga geographically isolated and depressed areas.”

(The Department of Health has asked us to look for all patients who may have had tuberculosis. So we found 200 in the first quarter of this year after we conducted active case finding by giving free x-rays in geographically isolated and depressed areas.)

He said they are now giving free medicines to the newly identified tuberculosis patients.

“Libre po yan na binibigay. Yung lahat po ng ating munisipyo ay may meron ng TB-DOTS facility, na may kakayahan din po na mag-detect ng iba't ibang klaesng tuberculosis, hindi lang po doon sa baga kundi sa iba-ibang bahagi rin po ng kanilang mga katawan.”

(These are given for free. All municipalities also have TB-DOTS facilities that can detect different forms of the disease, not only in the lungs but also other body parts.)

Codilla said they are facing problems, however, with the supply of some medicines.

According to him, the provincial government has funds to buy the medicines, but will need the help of the national government in getting them to the province.

“Isa din natin hinihingi ‘no sa Department of Health sa central office, na kung pwede din natin matulungan din kami sa pagbaba din po ng supply galing diyan po sa Maynila,” he said.

(We are asking the Department of Health central office, maybe they can help bring the medicines here from Manila.)

--TeleRadyo, 2 June 2022