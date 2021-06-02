'We are very truthful': Galvez stands by COVID-19 vaccination numbers

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine government has been "very truthful" in reporting its COVID-19 vaccination numbers and regional ranking, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr said Wednesday.

The Philippine News Agency recently stated that in Southeast Asia, the country is second to Indonesia in terms of number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Galvez said he knows that in terms of vaccination vis-a-vis the total population, the Philippines actually ranks 8th in the region. However, he also noted that "baby steps" are an "encouraging accomplishment already."

He added, the Philippines is fourth in the region in terms of individuals who are fully protected against the disease after acquiring their second dose of the vaccines. The country is also supposedly number 1 when it comes to rate of vaccination after it breached 170,000 injections in a day.

"We are very truthful na sinasabi nga nating unti-unti yun. Unang una, yung first month natin, yung March, talagang 2 million lang ang na-receive natin saka yung April. We are very truthful na talagang kaunti lang ang mava-vaccinate natin doon," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We are very truthful in saying we did it slowly. In the first month, in March, we really just received 2 million, even in April. We are very truthful that only very few were vaccinated then.)

"Pero nakikita natin ngayon, the critics should learn and see the numbers. Yung March natin, 40 days bago tayo nag-1 million. It’s because we don’t have supply. Now, considering na yung ating 7 portfolio...yung ating numbers, sa May, nakita natin nag-ano tayo ng 3 million. Ibig sabihin 25 days pa lang, nag-3 million na tayo," he said.

(But what we are seeing now, the critics should learn and see the numbers. In March, it took us 40 days to top 1 million. It's because we don't have supply. Now, considering that we have 7 in our porfolio, we saw in May that we did 3 million. That means in 25 days, we topped 3 million.)

While Singapore and Indonesia performed well before, Galvez said the Philippines is "peaking" as it continues to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses from various brands.

If the country uses up all the 10 million doses expected in June, that would be equivalent to about 10 percent of the population, he said. Then with another 8 million arriving in July and August, Galvez said the Philippines would shoot up further in the rankings.

"From number 8 tayo sa percentage population, this coming August, sisipa tayo ng number 5," he said.

(From number 8 in percentage population, this August, we will climb to number 5.)

"Very truthful naman ang sinasabi natin na we are reckoning based on the number of jabs, which is kung titingnan niyo naman yung global, they rate the global vaccination by (number) of jabs," he said.

(What we are saying is very truthful, that we are reckoning based on the number of jabs, which if you will observe globally, the vaccination rate is rated by the number of jabs.)

According to the monitoring done by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, some 5.18 million doses have been administered as of May 30. Of this number 1,206,371 were for the second dose for full protection against COVID-19.

The country is eyeing "population protection" against the virus before the year ends, according to the Department of Health. This means vaccinating 50 to 60 percent of the country’s population, with special focus in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

