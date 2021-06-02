To prevent 80 pct of COVID-19 deaths, expert says vaccinate over-50s

Health workers administer the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine to senior citizens at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Inoculating people aged 50 and above can prevent 80 percent of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country, a health expert being consulted by the government's pandemic task force said Wednesday.

The government should vaccinate 100 percent of senior citizens (A2), 30 percent of adults with comorbidities (A3), and 15 percent of adults without comorbidities (A4) this month and in July, Dr. John Wong said in a town hall forum organized by the Department of Health.

"If we look at the history of epidemic in 2020..., we see that the working age population from 20 to 59 bore the brunt of the infections," he said.

"However, deaths are mostly in the A2 category. They have been infected a little less than A4, but their deaths are 3 or 4 times more."

Filipinos aged 50 and above make up only 17 percent of the population, but represent 81 percent of all deaths, said Wong, a member of the technical working group on data analytics of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Since the pandemic began, over 21,000 people succumbed to the respiratory illness. Of those, more than 17,000 were aged 50 and above, figures from ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group as of June 1 showed.

Wong, an epidemiologist, reiterated that the elderly and adults with comorbidities were at highest risk for COVID-19 deaths.

To fast-track the rollout of anti-virus jabs for seniors, he urged the government to address issues on vaccine availability, accessibility to inoculation sites, and hesitancy, among others.

"Just for 2 months, focus on vaccinating those 50 years and above. Starting from 50, we can already prevent 80 percent of deaths," he said. "For the rest of the year, vaccinate the rest of A4 in 10-year age groups in descending order."

As of May 31, the Philippines has administered more than 5.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. So far, over 1.2 million individuals are already fully vaccinated.

Based on the tally, nearly 1.4 million senior citizens have received their first dose and 257,000 were fully vaccinated. For adults with comorbidities, over 1.2 million have gotten their first shot while 293,000 have received their second dose.

