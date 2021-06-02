Storm signals up in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon, Visayas as Dante heads for 3rd landfall

Signal No. 1 up in Metro Manila, nearby areas

MANILA - Storm warning signals were raised in parts of Luzon and the Visayas as Tropical Storm Dante barreled down towards Romblon after making a second landfall over Masbate early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the center of Dante made its second landfall in the vicinity of Cataingan town in Masbate. The storm first hit land over Eastern Visayas Tuesday night.

"Posible po itong magkaroon ng pangatlong landfall d'yan sa may bahagi ng Romblon ngayong hapon," PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It can make a third landfall in a portion of Romblon later afternoon.)

"Kung magwestward pa po ang kaniyang pagkilos, possible rin po nitong daanan ang bahagi ng Oriental Mindoro pagkatapos dumaan sa bahagi ng Romblon."

(If the storm continues westward, it's possible it would traverse parts of Oriental Mindoro after Romblon.)

In its 8 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Dante was last spotted over the southern coastal waters of Romblon, Romblon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph.

The country's 4th storm this year, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after lashing Mindanao, has accelerated further and is now moving west northwestward at 25 kph from 20 kph.

PAGASA said Dante would begin turning more northwestward and may pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or

Marinduque before making another landfall over Batangas-southern Quezon area.

A more north northwestward movement is likely beginning Wednesday night as the tropical cyclone moves over mainland Luzon. It would then emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the Lingayen Gulf early Thursday.

The tropical storm is forecast to maintain its strength until it makes landfall over mainland Luzon. Further land interaction will weaken

it into a tropical depression Wednesday night, PAGASA said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON

southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Dolores, Lucban, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, San Andres, San Narciso)

Batangas

southern portion of Laguna (Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, San Pablo City, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Alaminos)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

extreme northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)

Romblon

western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Milagros, Mandaon, Balud) including Burias Island

VISAYAS

northern portion of Capiz (Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar)

northern portion of Aklan (Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Lezo, Numancia, Kalibo, New Washington, Batan)

extreme northeastern portion of Iloilo (Balasan, Estancia, Carles)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1:

LUZON

Metro Manila

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

western portion of Kalinga (Pasil, Tanudan, Lubuagan, Balbalan, Tinglayan)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

extreme southern portion of Isabela (Ramon, Cordon)

Nueva Vizcaya

western portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Cabarroguis, Diffun, Aglipay, Saguday)

central and southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Rizal

rest of Quezon

rest of Laguna

Cavite

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

western portion of Camarines Norte (Labo, Capalonga, Santa Elena)

western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Balatan, Bato, Cabusao, Milaor, Canaman, Gainza, Camaligan, Magarao)

western portion of Albay (Polangui, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao, Pio Duran, Guinobatan, Jovellar)

rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

western portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Magallanes, Bulan, Matnog)

VISAYAS

Antique

rest of Aklan

rest of Capiz

rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

northern portion of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Pulupandan, Valladolid, San Enrique, La Carlota City, San Carlos City, Bago City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, City of Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso)

extreme northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso)

northwestern portion of Cebu (Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Medellin, San Remigio, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands

PAGASA said Dante would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Calabarzon, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portion of Negros Occidental form Wednesday to Thursday morning

Moderate to heavy rains may also prevail over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, the rest of Negros Occidental, and the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan Islands.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over the rest of Central Luzon, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of MIMAROPA, Negros Oriental, the rest of Cebu including Camotes Islands, Bohol, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates

RELATED VIDEO: