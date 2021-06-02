PH confirms 5,257 more COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths

Members of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance conduct COVID-19 swab testing for residents along Dupax Street in Barangay Old Balara on May 31, 2021, after reported 6000 people flocked to a charity food distribution event in the area and broke health and safety protocols last May 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Wednesday logged 5,257 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the country's total to over 1.24 million.

Of the 1,240,716 total confirmed cases, 52,132 or 4.2 percent are active, the Department of Health said.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics team had said new cases dip on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to fewer testing laboratories operating over the weekend.

COVID-19 deaths climbed to 21,158 with 146 more fatalities, the highest in 4 days, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The DOH said 86 cases initially tagged as recovered turned out to be deaths after their final validation.

Except for Tuesday, the country has been logging over 100 deaths since May 26, data showed.

There were 6,266 more recoveries, bringing the total to 1,167,426.

The overall number of recuperations accounts for 94.1 percent of the country's total recorded cases.

The country's positivity rate on Wednesday is at 12.8 percent, which were based on samples from 37,822 individuals who underwent testing on Monday.

Eight duplicates, 6 of which were recoveries, have been removed from the running tally.

Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

ICU BED CAPACITY

The DOH's latest bulletin showed that the capital region's dedicated COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are at 50 percent capacity, down by 3 percent from Tuesday.

ICU occupancy is higher nationwide at 57 percent.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Monday said the country's overall health care utilization rate continued to improve at 40 percent as the spread of the virus continued to slow down.

"Sinamantala po natin itong mga community quarantine classifications na ito na palawigin ang ating health [care] system capacity, kaya nga po ito ang naging magandang resulta," Duque explained during President Rodrigo Duterte's taped address to the nation.

(We took advantage of these community quarantine classifications to expand our health care system capacity, which eventually led to this good result)

He noted, however, that the Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro regions have critical ICU utilization rate at 86 percent due to the continued spike in new cases there.

Duterte had retained the general community quarantine classification in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, and Cavite until the end of the month, and placed most parts of the country under the loosest lockdown classification.

These areas remained as COVID-19 hotbed, with fresh COVID-19 cases stretching medical facilities to the breaking point from late March to April.

Earlier on Wednesday, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the Philippines is expecting to receive about 9.95 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers this month.

Officials will also lead a "symbolic rollout" to the A4 category or economic frontliners by June 7.

Some 5.18 million COVID-19 shots have been administered as of May 30.

The government said 1,206,371 individuals in the country are already fully vaccinated against the virus.

WATCH: