Eyeing local travel? Tourism department to subsidize part of your PCR test cost

MANILA — The Department of Tourism (DOT) said Tuesday it would resume subsidizing RT-PCR tests for local tourists, in a bid to revitalize the tourism industry that has been severely affected by the pandemic.

"The subsidy aims to encourage domestic travel by aiding the tourists in fulfilling the RT-PCR test requirement, and to enable them to visit their destination of choice at a lesser cost," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases eased restrictions on domestic travel, allowing tourists from NCR Plus to go to areas under modified general community quarantine.

The agency's subsidy makes the price of RT-PCR tests more affordable at P950 at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, and P750 at the Philippine Children's Medical Center.

Those planning to avail the subsidized COVID-19 tests can apply at the website of the Tourism Promotions Board, an attached agency of the DOT.

The department suspended its endorsement for subsidized RT-PCR test in late March after leisure travel was banned in parts of the country due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

