House OKs bill declaring Aug. 30 as 'National Press Freedom Day'

Members of the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines staged a light painting protest in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on Sunday on the eve of the fifth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED)- The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved on final reading House Bill 9182, declaring August 30 as National Press Freedom Day.

The measure was passed by 203 lawmakers without opposition or abstention, and will be sent to the Senate.

Its congressional fact sheet said the bill seeks to honor and recognize the service of Marcelo H. Del Pilar, the famous Filipino journalist and father of Philippine Journalism.

Born on Aug. 30, 1850, del Pilar was editor of the newspaper Diariong Tagalog that strongly criticized the way the Spaniards ran the government and treated the people during the Spanish colonial period of the Philippines. He also held the same position for the La Solidaridad in Spain, which was the mouthpiece of propagandists working for reforms for Filipinos.

The bill directs all government agencies and its instrumentalities to lead the public and private sectors in organizing consciousness-raising activities on importance of the press and their rights and social responsibilities to ensure meaningful observance and celebration of the National Press Freedom Day.

As well, the House, voting 205-0, approved on final reading House Bill 9269, providing for the publication of laws in the print or online version of the Official Gazette, and of a newspaper of general circulation.

The bill seeks to simplify and easily publish laws through online versions of the Official Gazette and of a newspaper of general circulation, its fact sheet said.

RELATED VIDEO