Duterte must retire, give chance to others to run for 2022 VP post: analyst

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discusses matters with former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile regarding the disputed waters in the West Philippine Sea prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 17, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo



MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte should retire from politics when his term ends in 2022, an analyst said Wednesday, following supposed clamor for the septuagenarian leader to run for vice president.

“Mabuti pa pabayaan na lang ni Pangulong Duterte yung mga iba pang posibleng prospective na vice presidentiables. Mag retire na lang siya,” Bobby Tuazon, director for Policy Studies of the Center for People Empowerment in Government said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(But if you ask me, it’s best if President Duterte just leave it to other possible prospective vice presidentiables. He should just retire.)

On Monday, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan’s (PDP-Laban) national council issued a resolution urging its chairman, President Duterte, to run for vice president next year. The resolution will also endorse Duterte, 76, to choose a running-mate for the 2022 race.

But there is no need for Duterte to stay in politics, said Tuazon.

“There is no need kasi assuming na maganda naman ang takbo ng kaniyang programa then allow yung mga iba pang prospective presidentiable na tumakbo bilang bise presidente. Manatili na lang siyang adviser ng mga tatakbo at kung manalo man sila, adviser siya sa darating na presidential government sa 2022,” Tuazon said.

(There is no need for him to run again assuming that his programs are running smoothly then allow other prospective presidentiables to run for vice president. He should stay on as adviser of those who would run and once they win, he will become the adviser of a presidential government in 2022.)

Tuazon said the rift in the biggest political party is also nothing new.

“Kung ito ay magpapatuloy itong in fighting, definitely magbubunga yan ng hatian sa loob ng PDP-Laban party at maaapektuhan ang kanilang chances sa election sa 2022,” he said.

(But should it go on it will definitely divide members and affect their chances in the 2022 elections.)

Meanwhile, Tuazon also called for a reform in the poll system by establishing an independent Commission on Elections where its officials are not appointed by a sitting president.

“Dapat magkaroon na tayo ng independent Commission on Elections. Dapat magkaroon tayo ng pagsuporta at pag promote ng tunay na political party system sa ating bansa, kabilang na dyan ang masusi at malawak na political education sa atin mamamayan, lalo na yung mga botante,” he said.

(We should have an independent Commission on Elections. We should support and promote a real political party system in the country, including a thorough and wide political education among the people, especially the voters.)

