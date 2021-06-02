Duterte OKs hazard pay for gov't workers in MECQ areas

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 31, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved an allowance of up to P500 for government personnel who are required to physically report for work in areas under the second toughest lockdown level, according to a document that Malacañang released on Wednesday.

Duterte, in Administrative Order 43, approved up to P500 in daily hazard pay, regardless of job status, for government frontliners who need to physically report for work in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The President last year authorized the hazard pay for government frontliners in areas under ECQ, the toughest of 4 quarantine levels.

Workers who physically report for work during ECQ and MECQ “are inevitably exposed to the risk of COVID-19 infection and other similar health dangers and hazards,” said Duterte.

If government units lack funds for the P500 daily hazard pay, “a lower but uniform rate” may be granted to qualified personnel, the President said.

At least 12 areas are under MECQ until June 15.

