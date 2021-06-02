'Reopen economy, reclaim our lives' through COVID-19 vaccination, says Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 26, 2021. Robinson Niñal, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday called on Filipinos to help “reopen our economy and reclaim our normal lives” by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Filipinos should get inoculated “at the earliest possible opportunity because this is the most, if not the only way, effective way, to defeat COVID-19 pandemic,” Duterte said in a taped message uploaded on government social media pages.

“Let us all keep in mind that the vaccine will not only protect you from the virus; it will also protect your loved ones, especially the sick and elderly,” said the President, who got vaccinated with a China-made jab in early May.

“Your participation in the ‘Resbakuna: Kasangga ng BIDA’ campaign is therefore key if we are to reopen our economy and reclaim our normal lives,” he added, referring to the government's inoculation drive.

Duterte said the government would “continue to do its best to protect you until we overcome this health crisis together.”

“Together, let us heal as one nation. Kapwa Pilipino, magpabakuna na po tayo,” he said.

(Fellow Filipino, let us get vaccinated.)

The Philippines currently has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. Its economy last year shrank to its lowest since WWII due to the pandemic.

The government has struggled to secure coronavirus vaccines and shore up public confidence in the jabs.

Vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr said on Tuesday the Philippines has the highest rate of vaccine hesitancy in the region. About 49 percent of Filipinos refuse or hesitate to take COVID-19 shots, he said.

The Philippines has received some 8.329 million COVID-19 shots, of which around 5.120 million have been administered, as of last weekend.

The government in May revised its vaccination target to at least 58 million from the initial 70 million by year-end. The inoculation drive kicked off on March 1.