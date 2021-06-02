DOH probing reports of overpriced remdesivir

An ampule of Gilead Sciences' COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020. Ulrich Perrey, Pool/Reuters/File

MANILA - The Department of Health said Wednesday it is investigating reports of overpriced remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used for COVID-19 treatment.

Patients have complained of remdesivir costing as much as P27,000 when its price should range between P1,500 to P8,200 due to "fluctuating supply," said Dr. Anna Guerrero, chief of DOH pharmaceutical division.

Cost of importation should not exceed P5,000, she added.

"Meron pong resibo na ganun po ang nakasaad, minsan P15,000, P20,000--ang pinakamaatas ata P27,000," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There were receipts that showed it cost P15,000, P20,000--the highest was P27,000.)

"When we asked suppliers po...kasi imported po ito from India, hindi po ganun kataas so mukhang ang patong po talaga mga ospital."

(This is imported from India, the cost shouldn't be too high so it seems the price hike came from hospitals.)

The agency is working with the Department of Trade and Industry to investigate the matter, Guerrero said.

"Mahirap din kasi ang supply ngayon ng remdesivir. Mayroon ding pandemic sa India. Mataas din ang kaso nila. In fact mas mataas kaya nagkaroon ng export ban at nahihirapan din sila magsort ngayon," she said.

(The supply is also hard to come by as virus cases in India is worse that they had to enforce and export ban and are finding it difficult to sort out.)

The DOH earlier denied that it allocated P1 billion for the purchase of remdesivir after a lawmaker questioned the agency's request.