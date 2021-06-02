Andaya's lone security aide pulled out week before ambush

Former lawmaker Rolando Andaya during the bicameral conference on the 2019 National Budget held inside Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on February 8, 2019. Mike Alquinto

MANILA - Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. said Wednesday his lone police security detail was pulled out a week prior to an attempt on his life.

Andaya said he was alone when assailants onboard a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle as he was driving along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Palestina, Pili, Camarines Sur early Tuesday.

The former lawmaker emerged unharmed from the incident. Two empty shells of .45 pistol were recovered at the crime scene.

"Pinullout po kasi ng provincial director ng PNP yung kaisa-isa kong security aide na galing sa hometown ko," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The PNP provincial director pulled out my lone security aide in my hometown.)

"One week before kahapon. Di ko po alam ang rason pinullout siya at pinareport sa Naga City."

(One week before yesterday, I don't know why he was pulled out and asked to report to Naga City.)

Andaya said the private secretary of Pamplona town's mayor, an ally of his, was killed 2 weeks ago.

"Parang nakakalahata kami puros mga kakampi ko na lang ang nalalagas," he said.

(It seems all of my allies are being picked off.)

When asked about his plans for next year's elections, Andaya said he would not run again for governor.

"Kala po nila nais kong lumaban muli ng gobernador. Si (Vice President) Leni Robredo po ang aking kandidato para sa gobernador. Pagod na rin po ako kaya lang marami pang assignment," he said.

(They think I will run again for governor. My candidate for the gubernatorial race is Leni Robredo. I'm tired but there are still many assignments.)

The Bicol Provincial Police said it has created a special provincial investigating team to look into the motive of the incident and identities of the assailants.