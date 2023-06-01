Water allocation for irrigation enough this June: NWRB

MANILA — The water allocation for irrigation for this month would be enough amid the lingering dry season, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Thursday.

The 40 cubic meters per second allocation to farms from June 16 to June 30 is the regular standard, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said.

"'Yan talaga ang pangangailangan nila sa ngayon. At tinitingnan natin kung ano ang magiging sitwasyon nitong mga susunod na buwan," David said in a public briefing.

"Uumaasa rin po tayo sa advisory din po ng PAGASA kung ano po ang dinudulot ng mga pag-ulan sa mga susunod na buwan hanggang sa matapos po ang taon," he added.

The NWRB earlier last month cut water allocation for farms, as farmers prepare for the harvest season.

Irrigation for these areas was slashed in May to 10 cubic meters per second (cms) from 30 cms, and was completely cut off on May 10.

Meanwhile, he said the Angat Dam, a major water source in Metro Manila, was at normal operating levels at 189.64 meters.