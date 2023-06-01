Firefighters inspect the gutted building of Manila Central Post Office in Manila on May 23, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday said it hopes to deliver this month the National ID cards affected by the massive fire that hit the Philippine Post Office in Manila last May.

The PSA has already requested the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the reprinting of the 7,500 cards that have been destroyed during the fire, all of which were for residents of Manila, Deputy National Statistician Fred Sollesta said.

“After iyong incident ng fire, nag-coordinate kaagad iyong PSA sa PhilPost to get information kung nilang cards iyong affected," Sollesta said in a public briefing.

"We would like to clarify that the cards affected were only cards na para sa Manila City. Hindi siya iyong parang repository siya ng lahat ng printed cards coming from BSP; so Manila City lang siya,” he added.

"Tini-trigger na namin ngayon iyong reprinting sa BSP. We target that sometime in June, mari-release na namin iyan sa PhilPost para ma-deliver sa mga registrants.”

Around 79.12 million Filipinos have already registered for their National IDs, Sollesta said, of which 37.73 million have already been printed.

Nearly 32 million physical cards have been delivered, noted the official.

"Nag-complement kami ng pag-isyu ng credentials through the ePhilID which is around 34.53 million na ngayon as of May 26,” he said.

“So, so far iyong combined total na ID credentials that PSA distributed or delivered to our citizens is now 66.48 million.”

Video from PTV