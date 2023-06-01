The Land Transportation Office showcases the LTO command Center as they monitor traffic situations in major roads from close circuit monitors at the LTO head office in Quezon City on June 03, 2022, Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The officer-in-charge of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday said they have no decision yet on whether or not the existing programs of his predecessor would be continued.

Assistant Secretary Hector Villacorta said the decision would be based "whatever is best for the driving public."

"Hindi ako makasagot biglaan... I’m on my first two hours in office at ang aking kinakausap ay mga division heads [about] sa kani-kanilang mga problema sa kani-kanilang mga lugar," said Villacorta in a public briefing.

"Pero I started meeting them yesterday after the turnover pero officially, ngayon lang ako talaga puwedeng mag-decide on certain matters because June 1 is my first day at the office," he added.

Jay Art Tugade, who resigned from the agency after "differences" with the transportation department, implemented projects that aimed to make license registration and other transactions easier to motorists.

This includes making new motorcycle registrations valid for 3 years, plans to shorten the existing exams for driver's license, and no longer requiring periodic medical examinations for driver's license holders.

In March, Tugade also ordered a price ceiling on the rates for theoretical and practical driving courses, after the fees were criticized as "anti-poor."

Making LTO's processes easier for motorists was geared towards eradicating the proliferation of fixers in the agency, he said.

