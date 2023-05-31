PAGASA image

MANILA — Betty weakened into a severe tropical storm on its way out of the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

Betty was spotted 505 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and 135 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the weather agency said tropical cyclone signal no. 1 was still raised over Batanes, where winds could damage structures made of light materials and break some trees.

The wind signal may be lifted when Betty, which is moving northwestward at 15 kph, leaves the PAR around Thursday noon, PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

"However, paglabas niya, makakaranas pa rin po ng mga pagbugso ng hangin ang malaking bahagi ng ating bansa dahil sa habagat o southwest monsoon," he said in a press briefing.

(However, once it leaves, a large part of the country will still experience wind gusts due to the habagat or southwest monsoon.)

The habagat enhanced by Betty will bring occasional to frequent wind gusts in northern Cagayan, Ilocos Region, the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, and northern Palawan, he said.

Moderate to heavy rains will also fall over Occidental Mindoro, while light to moderate rains are expected in Oriental Mindoro, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Abra, Antique, northern Palawan, Estareja said.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA warned.

After leaving the Philippine area, Betty may directly hit or pass very close to Japan's Okinawa Island on Thursday night or Friday early morning, PAGASA said.

