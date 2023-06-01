Home  >  News

25 pass April 2023 special licensure exam for mechanical engineers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2023 08:10 PM | Updated as of Jun 01 2023 09:48 PM

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 25 out of 102 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given in United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Singapore in April 2023.

Three examinees also passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination.

Here are the successful examinees.

