MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 25 out of 102 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given in United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Singapore in April 2023.
Three examinees also passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination.
Here are the successful examinees.
Card
RELATED VIDEO
PRC, Professional Regulation Commission, mechanical engineer, Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination, board exam, exam results