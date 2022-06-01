The Philippine Army said one of the suspects in the recent explosion in Koronadal City was killed in a military operation in Barangay Dunguan, M'lang town in North Cotabato Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Rommel Mundala, commanding officer of the 90th Infantry Battalion, identified the fatality as Monir Lintukan. His comrade, identified as Randy Saro, alias "Bobong", was arrested.

The two are believed to be members of Dawlah Islamiyah Maguindanao Group led by Almoben Camen Sebod alias Polok. The group has been allegedly involved in various criminal activities and are believed to be behind the recent twin bombing incidents in Koronadal and Tacurong cities. They are also tagged in bombing incidents in Parang, Maguindanao, and in M'lang and Aleosan in North Cotabato.

Col. Jovencio Gonzales, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, said military and law enforcement operations were being conducted in the area when they encountered the group. A 30-minute firefight ensued, before the terrorists withdrew.

Government troops recovered firearms, ammunition and improvised explosive device.

"Your army along with other government forces will continue to pursue those suspects responsible for the bombings here in our area. JTF Central and 6ID will sustain the military operations until the remnants of the terrorist group operating in South and South-Central Mindanao will be neutralized and the area will be free from any terror group," said Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, 6th Infantry Division Acting Commander.

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blew off inside a passenger bus along Gensan Drive in Koronadal City, South Cotabato last week, leaving one person injured.

Police identified the wounded victim as Wilfredo Ilagan Tino, 59, a tricycle driver, who was hurt after debris from the explosion hit his head.

