Vice-presidential aspirant Sara Duterte-Carpio delivers her speech at the Batangas Provincial Auditorium in Batangas City on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's camp on Wednesday warned the public against people who claimed to be connected with her office to allegedly collect advance payments for projects of the Department of Education.

Her spokesperson, Liloan town mayor Christina Frasco, issued the warning before Duterte-Carpio takes the helm of DepEd.

"The incoming Secretary of Education has not nor will never designate anyone to talk to or negotiate with contractors and suppliers to engage in corrupt activities — smearing her reputation and tarnishing the image of the entire DepEd and the thousands of people working hard under the organization," Frasco said in a statement.

She called on the public to report such "suspicious activities" to the authorities.

"Contractors, suppliers, and the general public are strongly urged to exercise prudence when dealing with individuals and/or groups claiming to represent the Vice President-Elect and incoming DepEd Secretary," she said.

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. disclosed last month that Duterte-Carpio had agreed to be his education chief.

She will oversee the agency responsible for the K-12 curriculum taught to over 27 million students.

The DepEd is also trying to improve education quality following the Philippines' poor standing in international learning assessments, and is in the process of gradually reopening schools for in-person classes, which were banned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duterte-Carpio was proclaimed by Congress last week as the winner of the May 9 vice-presidential race with over 32.2 million votes.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier said she intended to take her oath on June 19 in her hometown Davao City. She will formally assume office noon of June 30.

