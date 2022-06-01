Then Senate candidate Rodante Marcoleta attends the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has yet to decide on the inclusion of House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta in his Cabinet, his incoming press secretary said on Wednesday.

Media reports earlier said Marcoleta, who backed out of the May 9 Senate race, was being considered as the next energy secretary. Meanwhile, journalist Rigoberto Tiglao and lawyer Karen Jimeno were supposedly among the choices for Palace spokesperson.

"We can confirm that those names are being talked about but there are no decisions made yet as of now. Wala pa pong decisions on any of those names mentioned," incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a public briefing.

She did not give further details.

Marcos last week said he was waiting for Marcoleta and retired Professor Clarita Carlos to say with which government post they could be "most useful."

Marcoleta was part of Marcos's 2022 Senate slate before he withdrew his candidacy. The move exempts him from the ban on appointing losing candidates to government posts up to one year after election day, a poll official earlier said.

He is also known for being one of the lawmakers who pushed to deny ABS-CBN of a fresh broadcast franchise in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jimeno in 2018 served as undersecretary for disaster resiliency of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) for the current administration. She quit 2 months into the job and pursued a master's degree.

Tiglao, on the other hand, was a press secretary and spokesperson of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Cruz-Angeles said more Cabinet appointments would be announced soon.

The most recent additions to the Marcos Cabinet include Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, former Manila Rep. Maria Zenaida Angpin, Ivan John Uy, and Amenah Pangandaman.

