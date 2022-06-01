MANILA - The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bill that enhances the continuing development of Filipino professionals.

Voting 176-6-0, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 9311 on final reading. It seeks to amend Republic Act 10912, also known as the “Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016.”

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill makes the CPD a mandatory requirement in the updating and upgrading of knowledge, skills and values and competencies or titles of all registered and licensed professionals under the regulation of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and as one of the main objectives of Philippine Qualifications Framework (PQF) under Republic Act No. 10968 (Philippine Qualifications Framework Act).

The measure mandates that all professionals should be required to obtain forty-five (45) CPD credit units every four (4) years which will be deemed as the compliance period.

Some professionals though are exempted from the CPD requirements, such as the newly licensed or registered professionals on the first renewal of their Professional Identification Card (PIC) within the first four (4) years after obtaining their license; Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs); and senior citizens who are not engaged in the practice of their profession, as defined under their respective regulatory laws, the bill said.

During a pandemic, state of calamity or national emergency, the PRC is authorized to temporarily suspend the compliance period for CPD requirements indefinitely or extend the end of the said compliance period to the equivalent duration of the pandemic, state of calamity or national emergency, according to the proposed law.

The bill was transmitted to the Senate for action. As the Congress adjourns this week, unless the Senate adopts it en toto, it will not become a law.

Members of the Makabayan bloc voted against the measure.

“Ginoong Speaker, bumoto po ng NO ang kinatawang ito sa House Bill 9311 sa kadahilanang ang CPD na dapat gawing voluntary ay naging mandatory pa rin. Kaya po pinaninindigan ng kinatawang ito na dapat ang CPD ay dapat gawing libre at de-kalidad at maging voluntary sa lahat ng mga professionals,” ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said in her explanation.

“Ang bersyon na ipinasa ngayon sa Kongreso ay hindi ipinawawalang bisa ang sinasabing "burdensome" at "not realistic" na batas. "Burdensome" at "not realistic" ang batas na ito dahil mandatory pa rin sa malaking bahagi ng mga propesyunal ang CPD at dagdag na gastusin pa rin sa karamihan dahil hindi naman libre ang gastusin sa lahat ng pagkakataon,” Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite said.

“Ang isang propesyunal, kung hindi sya kasama sa exempted, ay kailangan munang may 45 units para mag-qualify bilang registered at license professional - sa madaling sabi, bago makakuha o maka-renew ng lisensya. Kung ganun, binago lamang ang pagkakalahad, pero pareho ang epekto. Required, mandatory ang 45 units bago maka-practice bilang propesyunal. "Burdensome" at "not realistic ang bersyon na ito dahil hindi pa rin libre ang CPD para sa lahat ng mga propesyunal sa HB 9311,” he added.

