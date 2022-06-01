Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Congress has approved a measure declaring January 16 of every year a special working holiday, to be known as "National Baptist Day.”

The House of Representatives adopted Senate Bill 2522 as an amendment to House Bill 6522.

“It is hereby the declared policy of the State to recognize the Baptists for the continuous pursuit of their evangelical mission to contribute to nation-building by establishing Christian schools that instill academic excellence and build character in individuals, and churches that proclaim, teach, and share biblical principles for the betterment of society,” the bill stated.

“To recognize the important contribution of the Baptists in nation-building, the State shall promote the observance of the second Thursday of January of every year as 'National Baptist Day' and proclaim the same as a special working holiday,” it added.

The adoption of the Senate bill by the House foregoes the need for a bicameral conference committee to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the bill. Thus, it goes straight t President Rodrigo Duterte for signature.

On Tuesday, Deputy Speaker Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr thanked legislators and groups for supporting the measure.

"For over 120 years, baptist churches have gone beyond spreading the word of God; they have been a force for good in a society that has embraced and respected various faiths," said Abante, who is also the host pastor of the Metropolitan Bible Baptist Church and Ministries.

"As societal ills evolve and find new paths into the hearts and souls of our kababayan, faith can help shield our people from temptation, can serve as a weapon against moral decay."

"Baptist churches and other denominations that promote faith in a loving and gracious God should be recognized for this, and that is our objective in establishing a National Baptist Day," added Abante.

Abante is principal author of House Bill Number 6522.

