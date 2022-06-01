Catholic leader calls for peace in Basilan

MANILA -- A leader of the Catholic Church in Basilan called for peace in the province as he condemned the twin blasts that rocked the area on Monday.

Bishop Prelate Leo Dalmao of the Prelature of Isabela de Basilan said the incident shook Basilan residents "after relatively many years of living and enjoying peace."

"Hence, I condemn the incident and asked each on to continue on supporting all effort to live in a peaceful environment and work together to sustain peace," he said.

Dalmao noted that Basilan has been developing economically, socially, and politically, with peace allowing businesses to grow and people to live in harmony regardless of faith and culture.

"We are instead challenged to take [an] active role in the promotion of peace, development, and human fraternity. Engaging, otherwise [in] what is unpeaceful can again revive what Basilan has been [through] in the previous years," he said.

"I appeal to all those who are responsible for sowing unpeaceful actions to stop and instead join the government, civil, and religious leaders in pursuing peace and development for all people of good will," he added.

Three people were injured in two separate explosions in Isabela City, Basilan on Monday.

The first explosion took place at Isabela City Proper at around 6 p.m. A second explosion around 30 minutes later at a bus terminal injured a vendor and 2 security guards.

They sustained shrapnel wounds and temporary hearing impairment.

RELATED STORY