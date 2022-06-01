

MAYNILA - Hindi pa itinuturing ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na simula ng surge o pagsipa ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas ang naitalang bahagyang pagtaas sa bilang nito noong nagdaang linggo.

Umakyat sa 1.2 percent ang nagpositibo sa COVID sa bansa mula sa mga tinest noong May 22 hanggang May 28. Nasa sa 1.1 percent lang ang bilang na ito noong sinundang linggo. Pero mas mababa pa rin ito sa threshold ng World Health Organization na 5 percent positivity rate.

Sabi ni Duque, nananatiling mababa ang bilang ng mga naoospital dahil sa COVID. Sa buong bansa, mas mababa aniya sa 20 porsyento ang healthcare utilization rate.

Nananatili rin aniyang "low risk" ang daily attack rate o mas mababa sa 1 kada 100,000 katao.

"The uptick right now, even small, does not indicate any surge for the short term. But we don’t know in the medium term, because one of the problems here is the unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus," ani Duque.

Dahil dito, hindi pa rin aniya dapat magpakakampante at tuloy-tuloy pa rin dapat ang pagsunod sa minimum health protocols.

Naniniwala rin si Duque na kung ikukumpara sa ibang mga bansa, naging matagumpay naman ang naging tugon ng Pilipinas sa COVID pandemic, at ito aniya ang isa sa maituturing na pamana ng administrasyon.

Ayon kay Duque, wala siyang panghihinayang sa naging pamumuno sa Department of Health, at nakatanggap man ng maraming puna, makikita aniya sa COVID situation sa bansa na mali ang "bashers".

"No regrets… I had been given the chance to lead the country’s pandemic response, and with the trust and unwavering confidence of the president, I did my best," ani Duque.

"So far I have proven all my bashers wrong. Because you look at the results. How do you argue with the results?" dagdag niya.

"One of the legacies that I believe this administration will leave behind is a relatively successful pandemic response, given the metrics, given where we are, enjoying so much more mobility, economic activity is very much on the rebound, people are again back to their jobs," ayon pa sa kalihim.

Umaasa si Duque na ipagpapatuloy ng susunod na health secretary ang ilang hakbang kontra sa COVID-19, tulad ng alert level system, at pagpapatupad ng universal health care. Mahalaga rin aniyang palakasin pa ang kapasidad ng health facilities sa bansa.

Hindi nagrekomenda si Duque ng kapalit, pero giit niya, dapat may technical competence at mahusay na managerial skills ang susunod na kalihim ng DOH.

"We need a person who’s technically competent, who has the leadership and vast managerial skills to run such a huge bureaucracy like the Department of Health," sabi niya.

"And also as a chair of the IATF, ex-officio chair, he should really learn to manage his co-equals to arrive at a relevant, impactful, appropriate resolutions to support the pandemic response."

Kinilala at pinasalamatan si Duque na matatapos ang termino sa June 30 sa pagbubukas ng National Kidney Month sa NKTI nitong Miyerkoles ng umaga.

