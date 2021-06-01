21 NPA members surrender in Sultan Kudarat: military

Former fighters of the New People's Army surrendered to the government, June 1, 2021. Photo from 603rd Infantry Brigade

MANILA — Twenty-one members of the New People's Army on Tuesday surrendered to authorities in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat following negotiations, the military said.

Col. Eduardo Gubat, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, said the rebels, led by alyas "Tats," also turned over 21 firearms, assorted ammunition, and war materials.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said a total of 60 NPA fighters have so far yielded to the government since January.

Sixty firearms and explosives were turned over during the same period, he said.

"The recent mass surrender of NPA members will surely have significant impact to weaken the communist terrorist group in Region 12," Uy said, referring to the Soccsksargen region where Sultan Kudarat is located.

The former rebels will be temporarily housed in halfway houses in the province while being processed to avail of the assistance under the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

They will also receive cash and livelihood assistance from the provincial government and Lebak municipal governments, the military said.

